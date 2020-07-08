

News at a Glance



WAEC can’t dictate to us, graduating students should stop going to schools, says minister Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online BREAKING: WAEC can’t dictate to us, graduating students should stop going to schools, says minister Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said that schools will not reopen any time soon until it is safe to do so because of the COVID- ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



