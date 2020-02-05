

News at a Glance



WAR: Bandits fire on Police helicopter, lose 250 members in Kaduna Vanguard News - Special Operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police backed by the Special Forces of the Police Airwing, in a daring offensive operation, stormed one of the largest operational camps of the Ansaru Terror Group (also housing other bandits ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



