WASSCE: Lagos to reopen schools August 3, releases guidelines Monday
The Lagos State public and private secondary schools across the state would reopen their doors on August 3rd for SS3 students who are preparing for the 2020 West

3 hours ago
COVID-19: Lagos Schools To Resume In First Week Of August News Rangers:
LAGOS JULY 25TH (NEWSRANGERS)-In accordance with the decision of state governors in the South-West geopolitical zone to reopen schools, primary and secondary schools in Lagos State are set to reopen on August 3, this year.


