WASSCE exams begin August 2, FG says
News photo The Nigerian  - TheNigerian News WASSCE exams begin August 2, FG says The Federal Government has announced that the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination will hold from August 4th to September 5th 2020.

5 hours ago
 Additional Sources

WAEC exam starts in August, FG says Pulse Nigeria:
The examination was postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the coronavirus disease.
WAEC Exam Will Start In August – FG KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, says the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WAEC) will now happen between the months of August and September. The examinations which were set to be held in May had been postponed in ...
FG fixes date for 2020 WASSCE News Diary Online:
The Federal Government has fixed dates for the West AfricanSenior School Certificate Examination for the year 2020. Speaking during the briefing by the Presidential Task [...]
WASSCE To Commence August 4 – Minister Aledeh:
Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has said the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) is scheduled to begin on the 4th of August. Nwajiuba also revealed that National Examination Council (NECO) and the National ...
WASSCE to begin on August 4, FG says Paradise News:
By Our Correspondent The Federal Government has announced date for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination. The Minister of State for Education, Emeka [Read More] WASSCE to begin on August 4, FG says is a post from: Paradise News ...
2020 WASSCE Commences August 4 – FG Fresh News:
The Federal Government on Monday announced the date for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination. At a briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba said the examination ...


