News at a Glance



WATCH Diane Russet’s Short Film “Bayi” on BN TV Bella Naija - Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Diane Russet has released her short film titled “Bayi,” which features Mariam Kayode, Sir Dee, Tope Olowoniyan, Daniel Atteh, Lynn Muia among others.



News Credibility Score: 81%