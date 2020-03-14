Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WHO Says Europe Is Now ‘Epicentre’ Of COVID-19 Pandemic
The World Health Organization said Friday that Europe was now the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic — and warned it was impossible to know when the outbreak would peak.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


Coronavirus: Europe now epicentre of pandemic 1st for Credible News:
Europe is now the “epicentre” of the global coronavirus pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization says. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to use aggressive measures, community mobilisation and social distancing to save lives.


