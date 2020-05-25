Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


WHO suspends trial of hydoxychloroquine for COVID-19
News Dey  - BREAKING: WHO suspends trial of hydoxychloroquine for COVID-19 A clinical trial of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in coronavirus patients has been suspended amid safety concerns.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


 Similar News

Naija Loaded:
The World Health Organisation has suspended testing malaria drug, Hydroxychloroquine, in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns. WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a virtual press conference on Monday, said...
TVC News:
The World Health Organisation has suspended testing the malaria drug …
Nigerian Eye:
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced a “temporary pause” in its solidarity trial on the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 patients.Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, made the announcement at a media briefing on ...
The Breaking Times:
Our favourite Online Doctor, Harvey Olufunmilayo took to his twitter handle to report that the World Health Organization has suspended its HydrochloroquineChloroquine trials as treatment for covid19.
The Next Edition:
The World Health Organization announced on Monday that it’s suspending a trial of hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19, saying fears of the drug’s potential danger is causing it to “err on the side of caution.” The medication, best known for use ...
Oyo Gist:
The World Health Organisation said Monday that it had “temporarily” suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 being carried out across a range of countries as a precautionary measure.
The Paradigm:
World Health Organisation said it has suspended a clinical trial of the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine in coronavirus patients. The UN agency said it did so out of safety concerns.It said it was concerned about safety of the drug, after a study ...
1st for Credible News:
The World Health Organization has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns; WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, May 25.
Gist Lovers:
A clinical trial of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in coronavirus patients has been suspended amid safety concerns.


   More Picks
1 India’s IOC takes Nigerian crude cargoes - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
2 Financial Autonomy: Ubani commend Buhari, seeks constitutional amendment - News Dey, 2 hours ago
3 Solar-powered automatic disinfection device made in Nigerian polytechnic - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
4 Jigawa, Borno, Taraba record highest petrol prices in April – NBS - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s power infrastructure set for urgent makeover as Buhari orders payment to Siemens - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
6 Chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 suspended by WHO - Authentic Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 WHO suspends use of Chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 - Affairs TV, 2 hours ago
8 Suspected Aiye Kingpin, ‘Obasanjo’, Two Others Killed In Lagos - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
9 How Police allegedly invaded Abubakar Ibrahim’s home, shot son, assaulted family [PHOTO] - Velox News, 3 hours ago
10 Nurses abandon patients at Plateau isolation centre - People n Politics, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info