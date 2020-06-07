

News at a Glance



WHY SEYI MAKINDE HAS NOT PROBED AJIMOBI- AIDE Abuja Reporters - Wale Oyewale, Ibadan THe Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that former governor Abiola Ajimobi and some of his key cabinet members have yet to be dragged before the state’s anti-graft agency due to bureaucratic bottlenecks.



News Credibility Score: 21%



