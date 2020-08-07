Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WINNERS CHAPEL: WEEK OF SPIRITUAL EMPHASIS- DAY 3 LIVE
Regulus News  - By Sunday Silver Evwierhurhoma Ota, Ogun (Regulus)- The week of spiritual emphasis comes up every first week of the month in Winners Chapel International. The members of the Church gathers in the presence of God to seek him for their spiritual ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Ogun Police to cult groups: shelve planned meeting - The Nation, 7 hours ago
2 WINNERS CHAPEL: WEEK OF SPIRITUAL EMPHASIS- DAY 3 LIVE - Regulus News, 7 hours ago
3 Former National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95 - Page One, 8 hours ago
4 Gunmen On Motorcycles Besiege Kaduna Communities, Kill 21 Villagers - News Rangers, 8 hours ago
5 Yahoo boys to sweep UNILORIN department, secondary school for three months - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
6 Kebbi governor urges traditional rulers to support community policing - Today, 12 hours ago
7 Hezbollah, corruption to blame for Beirut explosion, says Lebanese journalist - Maritime First Newspaper, 12 hours ago
8 $1.2bn Azura Power Project: Did Suswam’s Committee goof? - Daily Times, 12 hours ago
9 Obaseki’s Assembly of Unceasing Crises, Efe Edosa - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info