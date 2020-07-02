

News at a Glance



WOW !!!: EFCC Arrests Uniport Undergraduate, Kenneth Gift,Mother, Girlfriend For Internet Fraud Salone - Things are really getting out of hands , as the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office on Thursday July 16, 2020 arrested a 22-year old Computer Science Undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



