WOW VIDEO: Popular Socialite, Omohtee Opens Up Over Her Experience On Botched Cosmetic Surgery Salone - Well known Nigerian socialite, Omotola Taiwo, alias Omohtee, opened up about her experience following a botched cosmetic surgery carried out by Dr Anu Adepoju of Med Contour. In reference to an exclusive interview BBC pidgin, the socialite revealed she ...



News Credibility Score: 30%