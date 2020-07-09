Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WOW VIDEO: Popular Socialite, Omohtee Opens Up Over Her Experience On Botched Cosmetic Surgery
News photo Salone  - Well known Nigerian socialite, Omotola Taiwo, alias Omohtee, opened up about her experience following a botched cosmetic surgery carried out by Dr Anu Adepoju of Med Contour. In reference to an exclusive interview BBC pidgin, the socialite revealed she ...

Omohtee: I Almost Commited Suicide After Undergoing N1.2 Million ‘Failed Bum Surgery’ By Dr Anu Kanyi Daily:
Popular socialite, Omotola Taiwo Temilade, popularly known as Omohtee, has narrated her painful experience after undergoing a botched cosmetic surgery carried out by Dr. Adepoju Anuoluwapo of MedContour Services Ltd, simply known as Dr Anu In an ...
Omohtee: Nigerians react to Twitter influencer’s distressing interview 1st for Credible News:
On Wednesday, July 8, popular influencer, Omohtee spoke about her botched cosmetic surgery at MedContour. During the interview session with BBC Pidgin, Omohtee real name Omotola Taiwo Temilade revealed that her life has never been the same since she ...


