WTO: Africa’s Chance and the Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Candidacy Economic Confidential - WTO: Africa’s Chance and the Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Candidacy By Yushau A. Shuaib With quite a reputation behind her, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala appears to mean different things to different people across the spaces she has straddled.



News Credibility Score: 50%