Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


WTO Director Generalship: Egypt Playing A Spoiler?
iBrand TV  - Aside from the ongoing political game about who becomes the 9th president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the selection of who will lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO) as the director-general is another highwire international politics and ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Reports that I won’t seek re-election in 2023 ‘half-truth’ —Gov Sule - Ripples, 2 hours ago
2 IMO: Gov Uzodinma signs into law bill to checkmate vandalisation of oil palm trees - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 Trump orders National Guard to withdraw from Washington - PM News, 2 hours ago
4 FG Charters Flight Secretly To Bangladesh To Collect Remdesivir Vaccine For Governor Dying Of COVID-19 - The Cheer News, 2 hours ago
5 Scientists predict how the Universe will end 2 hours ago - Online Nigeria, 2 hours ago
6 We’re set for exam, but not in hurry ― WAEC - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
7 Anambra discharges eight COVID-19 patients - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
8 Twitter user who accused Uti Nwachukwu of rape deletes her account. He reacts. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Trump abuses Colin Powell for declaring preference for Biden - PM News, 2 hours ago
10 I did not direct EFCC to probe Akpabio, says Omo-Agege - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info