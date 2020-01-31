Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WWE stock gets body slammed by executive shakeup – CNN
Fuze  - The news just keeps getting worse for World Wrestling Entertainment, and WWE investors must feel like they've been choke slammed and dragged to hell by Universal Champion Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt.

1 Ighalo makes shock move to Man Utd - The Nigerian, 1 hour ago
2 PHOTOS: Buhari hosts Uzodinma, Oshiomhole - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
3 'Muslim ban should end, not expand': Groups slam Trump travel ban - Al Jazeera English, 2 hours ago
4 ‘The Assistant’ director Kitty Green on capturing in-office power dynamics – Fortune - Fuze, 2 hours ago
5 LG Crisis: Oyo PDP Blasts APC over Attack on Afenifere - This Day, 3 hours ago
6 Kwara APC Elders Sue for Peace over Ile Arugbo Demolition - This Day, 3 hours ago
7 How Fulani herdsmen murdered actor, robbed us of our belongings —Survivor, actress, Toyosi Adesanya - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
8 Regulatory Officer in a Pharmaceutical Importation Company - Radio 9ja, 3 hours ago
9 Odion Ighalo Joins Manchester United on Loan - Business Post Nigeria, 4 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: No Kissing or Hugging – Watchdog tells Russians - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
