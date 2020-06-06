Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Waiting for a rapist to get rich before speaking out is an act of gold digging - Cubana Chief Priest
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Popular socialite, Cubana Chief Priest has reacted to the recent social media campaign which has seen many people including the rich and famous being called out for rape.

8 hours ago
