Wande Coal’s comeback, Naomi Campbell’s Afrobeat list, Chimamanda Adichie & Lupita Nyongo’s collaboration and all the hot scoop that won’t go away….
News photo Ripples  - WANDE COAL Five years after parting ways with Supreme Mavin Dynasty (SMD), Wande Coal aka ‘Black Diamond is set to unveil a new collection with reports revealing that the singer is set to drop a new Extended Play (EP) project dubbed ‘Realms’. News from ...

   More Picks
1 Health experts worried by Africa’s low coronavirus rate - Dee Reporters, 2 hours ago
2 Nigerians react as presidency criticises media coverage of coronavirus - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
3 We’re not ordained to abuse those in power – Catholic Bishops - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Reading the News: Rule of lawyers and Road accidents, By Issa Aremu - News Diary Online, 2 hours ago
5 Plateau govt isolates 43 over coronavirus - Ripples, 2 hours ago
6 COVID-19: China to increase number of Visas for Nigerian businessmen - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
7 Uzodinma to Nigerians: Stop politicising killings, banditry - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
9 Nigerian woman narrates how she divorced her ex husband so he could marry his sidechic - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
10 PDP wins Enugu local council election - Ripples, 2 hours ago
