

News at a Glance



Washington DC Imposes Curfew From 11pm To 6am As Protests Resume Over Floyd’s Death The Breaking Times - Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Sunday evening announced she was imposing a citywide curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday as the city braced for a third consecutive night of protests over the death of George Floyd. The mayor in her tweet ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



