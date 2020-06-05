

News at a Glance



Washington, D.C. Mayor Changes Street Name to Black Lives Matter Plaza Naija Biz Com - The Washington DC mayor has changed the name of a plaza outside the White House to “Black Lives Matter Plaza” in a rebuke to President Trump.Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, also unveiled a two-block long mural painted onto the street leading up to the ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



