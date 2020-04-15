

News at a Glance



Watch Dimma Umeh try her Top 5 Lip Glosses + Lip Combo for Women of Colour Bella Naija - Beauty and lifestyle blogger, Dimma Umeh is here with a new beauty vlog. In this video, Dimma reveals how much she loves lip glosses and that is why she is sharing her top 5 lip glosses and lip combo for women of colour.



News Credibility Score: 81%



