News at a Glance



Watch Episode 8 of “Room 420” – The Spider in the Web Bella Naija - Another episode of Yomi Black‘s TV series, “Room 420” is here. The series is about love, lust, and jealousy. The series features Timini Egbuson, Toni Tones, Jide Kosoko, Theresa Edem and more. Watch the new episode below.



News Credibility Score: 81%