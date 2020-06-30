Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Watch Lil Wayne’s Tribute Performance to Late Kobe Bryant at BET Awards 2020
News photo NNX  - American rapper Lil Wayne is honoring the late Kobe Bryant with his latest performance. The 37-year-old rapper performed a tribute to the late basketball legend during the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday (June 28).

14 hours ago
DaBaby Performs with Knee On Neck, Lil Wayne pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in 2020 BET Awards performances Niyi Daram:
The 2020 BET Awards featured several mentions of the recent Black Lives Matter protests, sparked by George Floyd‘s death, including rapper DaBaby‘s performance in which he is pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee on his neck – a reference to ...


   More Picks
1 ‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi - Ogene African, 3 hours ago
2 13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By 10 Year Old Boy Rushed To Hospital Due To Birth Complications - Olajide TV, 3 hours ago
3 Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore - Gidi Feed, 3 hours ago
4 Bola Tinubu’s Revelation - Ofofo, 3 hours ago
5 DOPE or TRASH? Soccer Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His New Hairstyle (See Photo) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
6 Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina - GQ Buzz, 5 hours ago
7 Davido Buys Imade Adeleke A Gift As She Graduates From Kindergarten To Nursery Class (photos) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) - Naija Diary, 7 hours ago
9 Davido has not called me back, Jude Okoye lied about so many things, Cynthia Morgan - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat - Innovation Village, 7 hours ago
