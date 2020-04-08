

News at a Glance



Watch Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji dance to Naira Marley’s song, ‘Tesumole’ The Info NG - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, just as everyone else stuck in their homes, surely knows how to enjoy herself during this coronavirus pandemic.



News Credibility Score: 81%



