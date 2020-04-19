Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Watch Winners’ Chapel LIVE Service - Sunday 19 April, 2020
News photo gistvile.com  - Watch Winners’ Chapel LIVE Service with David Oyedepo

Breaking Limit!!! You are watching the Winners’ Chapel Sunday LIVE Service, 19th April, 2020 with Bishop David Oyedepo at Living Faith Church, aka Winners’ Chapel, Faith Tabernacle Canaan Land Ota Nigeria.

Bishop David Oyedepo is the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a Winners’ Chapel. He is a man of mighty exploits operating in the Spirit of Faith. He was given a mandate by God to set the captives free through the preaching and teaching of the word of faith.

The Mandate speaks of liberation in all facets of human existence, focusing mainly on destinies that have been afflicted, battered, beaten, tattered, deformed and subsequently in groaning and agonies, as a result of pains, pangs and crying.

This Is The Divine Mandate: “The hour has come to liberate the world from all oppressions of the devil through the preaching of the word of faith, and I am sending you to undertake this task.”

