

News at a Glance



Watch Woman Speak In Tongues, Praises God After Surviving Terrible Car Accident Naija Tatafo Blog - A woman who survived a ghastly accident was overwhelmed with gratitude and began to speak in tongue as she worshiped God for sparing her life.The woman came out unhurt after her car somersaulted, Linda Ikeji reports.We note that after she was helped ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



