News at a Glance

Watch political thugs in Edo, please! People's Daily - By Isaac Asabor According to an African proverb, “If the keg of palm-wine is not quickly snatched from the hands of an exuberant drunk, he may drink himself to stupor.” A similar proverb also says “If an overzealous child is not assisted by his elders ...



News Credibility Score: 92%



