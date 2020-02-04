

News at a Glance



We Are Devastated By Dominic Uzu’s Death, Kaduna NUJ Says, Declares 7-Day Mourning Authentic News Daily - By KATO P. LADAN, Kaduna The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council has declared a seven-day period of mourning following the tragic death of its former secretary, Chief Dominic Uzu,c which sad event occurred in a Travis fatal ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



