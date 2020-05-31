Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“We Are Ready For Independence” – IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Boasts
The Genius Media  - Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday disclosed the readiness of Biafra for independence and sovereignty.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Be prepared to welcome independence of Biafra in no distance future – Nnamdi Kanu Vanguard News:
Having successfully celebrated May 30th Biafra day, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnadi Kanu, Sunday assured Biafrans and indeed the entire Igbo to be prepared  to welcome the sovereignty and independence of Biafra in no ...
Authentic Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra and Radio Biafra Director has released the Biafra Map which he said is to be used to “educate all animals in the Zoo including filthy Pigs”. “Here is a 17th Century Map of BIAFARA, yes (BI-AFARA) not ...


