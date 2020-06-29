Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We Broke The Law To Allow Ajimobi Burial In GRA – Makinde
News photo Naija Loaded  - Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, says the state government didn’t adhere to the established land use rule in Oyo state when it gave approval for the burial of former governor...

3 hours ago
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has strongly denied insinuations that he is responsible for the delay in burying the immediate past governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday. KanyiDaily had reported that Ajimobi died on Thursday, ...
Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo, said his administration went against the law to ensure the burial of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of the state, went ahead in Oluyole Estate, a Government Reserve Area. Ajimobi died last Thursday of multiple organ ...
Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed that his administration went against the land use rule in Oyo state to give approval for the burial of former Governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi at his Oluyole Estate residence.
The Oyo state Gov, Seyi Makinde has debunked rumours claiming he was responsible for the delay of the burial of his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi.


