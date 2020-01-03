Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘We Can’t Wait To Receive You’ Abike Dabiri Tells Cardi B
Information Nigeria  - Following the killing of Iran’s Quds Force Commander, Gen. Soleimani in an airstrike that was...

11 hours ago
Within Nigeria:
President Muhammadu Buhari‘s aide on social media, Bashir Ahmad, has reacted to the trending news about American singer, Cardi B’s application for Nigerian citizenship.
Legit 9ja:
Nigerian presidency has replied Cardi B’s interest in filing for the Nigerian citizenship. The rapper hinted on filing for Nigerian citizenship following the killing of Iran’s Quds Force Commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike that was ordered ...


