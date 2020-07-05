

News at a Glance



We Do Not Expect Everybody To Support Biafra Agitation – Kanu Fresh News - Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnmadi Kanu on Sunday vowed they are prepared to sacrifice the last drop of their blood to restore Biafra saying he does not expect everybody that bears a Biafran name to support wholeheartedly the move ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



