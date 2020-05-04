Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We May Lockdown Again If Cases Spike – FG
Orsu 24 News  - Orsu24news The Federal Government has vowed to lockdown parts of the country again should there be explosion of coronavirus cases. The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said although it expected ...

10 hours ago
1 Plane conveying COVID-19 materials crashes, all passengers killed - Ogene African, 8 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Kano Has 10,000 Mosques But Only 25 Hospitals – Reno Omokri - My Celebrity & I, 8 hours ago
3 Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dies In Kano - Naira Naija News, 9 hours ago
4 REVEALED! How Bill Gates ‘Offered’ House of Reps $10m Bribe For Vaccine Bill – CUPP - Naija News, 9 hours ago
5 Buhari mourns Emir of Kaura Namoda - Within Nigeria, 9 hours ago
6 COVID-19: PTF urges banks, NURTW to comply strictly with guidelines - Daily Times, 9 hours ago
7 Kano Police commander dies mysteriously - Top Naija, 9 hours ago
8 3,000 samples yet to be tested in Lagos over shortage of reagents - Governor Sanwo-Olu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 FG vows to prosecute violators of social distancing order and use of face mask - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 The Chinese doctors who arrived the country weeks ago have began working at our isolation centers – Lai Mohammed . – - Tunde Ednut, 9 hours ago
