We Rigged Gov. Akeredolu’s Election In 2016, Says Ex – SSG, Abegunde Western Post News - The former secretary to the Ondo state government, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, has disclosed that he resigned his position over the cold war between him and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. The former SSG who resigned of his appointment on Monday in a live ...



News Credibility Score: 99%