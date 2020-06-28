

News at a Glance



We Went Against Oyo State Land Rules For Ajimobi’s Burial In GRA- Seyi Makinde KOKO TV Nigeria - The Oyo state Governor Mr Seyi Makinde has finally addressed the ongoing issue on the burial of the former governor of the state Sen. Abiola Ajimobi at his Oluyole Estate residence.



News Credibility Score: 41%



