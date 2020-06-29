Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


We Went Against Oyo State Land Rules For Ajimobi’s Burial In GRA – Seyi Makinde
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - The Oyo state Governor Mr Seyi Makinde has finally addressed the ongoing issue on the burial of the former governor of the state Sen. Abiola Ajimobi at his Oluyole Estate residence.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

We Broke The Law To Allow Ajimobi Burial In GRA – Makinde Naija Loaded:
Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, says the state government didn’t adhere to the established land use rule in Oyo state when it gave approval for the burial of former governor...
We Broke The Rules Guiding Land Use In GRAs To Allow Ajimobi’s Burial – Gov Seyi Makinde Naija Olofofo:
Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed that his administration went against the land use rule in Oyo state to give approval for the burial of former Governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi at his Oluyole Estate residence.
We defied rules guiding land use in GRAs to allow Ajimobi’s burial, Oyo State Governor, Makinde reveals Within Nigeria:
Barely 12 hours after video of Florence Ajimobi, the wife of late ex-governor of Oyo state blasting Oyo state government went viral, the Executive Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has disclosed that his administration went against the land use rule ...
We Went Against The Rules Guiding Land Use In GRAs To Allow Ajimobi Tori News:
The Oyo state Gov, Seyi Makinde has debunked rumours claiming he was responsible for the delay of the burial of his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi.


   More Picks
1 Another Ekiti APC ward refuses to suspend chieftain - Newzandar News, 46 mins ago
2 Anxiety as kogi Chief Judge passes on - Nigerian Pilot, 46 mins ago
3 Akeredolu unperturbed over Ajayi’s lies – Ondo govt - Nigerian Pilot, 53 mins ago
4 COVID-19: 3 deaths, 24 health workers infection in Ebonyi frightening, says Umahi - NNN, 56 mins ago
5 July 1 ‘no sacred date’ to start annexation process, says Israel’s Gantz - NNN, 1 hour ago
6 New COVID-19 Drug, Remdesivir to Cost N1.3 Million Per Patient - The Herald, 1 hour ago
7 Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy with 59 year old husband, Ned Nwoko - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
8 Meet The African Winners At The BET Awards 2020 - Talk Glitz, 2 hours ago
9 Edo Gov’ship: I will run a transparent, accountable government if elected – Omoragbon - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
10 Burna Boy, Wizkid succeed at 2020 BET Awards - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info