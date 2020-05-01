

News at a Glance



We Will Not Accept Salary Reduction – Oyo Workers Oyo Gist - OYOGist.com has learned that the Oyo state NLC chairman, Comrade Adebayo Titilola-Sodo, has said the Union will not accept a reduction in the salaries of the Oyo state workers, adding that the labour leaders believe that Governor Seyi Makinde will not ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



