Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


We Will Send Wike to Isolation Centre – Says Ganduje
News photo The Leader News Online  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hinted at what the electioneering for the September 19 Edo State governorship election would look like when both traded hot words.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Ahmed Musa Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Wife - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
2 Over 15,000 NIPOST workers to lose jobs over stamp duties, says union - The Nation, 2 hours ago
3 Fed Govt urges use of calibration to boost trade activities - The Nation, 2 hours ago
4 FirstBank promotes women empowerment via FirstGem - The Nation, 4 hours ago
5 If Saudi Arabia can raise the age of Marriage to 18, Nigeria has… - Online Nigeria, 4 hours ago
6 Polish election goes to wire as exit poll gives Andrzej Duda tiny lead - Public News Update, 5 hours ago
7 NBC code brouhaha - The Nation, 5 hours ago
8 Lawmakers vs. Keyamo - The Nation, 5 hours ago
9 2 Women Tested Positive For COVID-19 Give Birth In Rivers - The Trent, 6 hours ago
10 Post COVID-19: Orumba Women Urge Ndi Anambra To Draft Soludo Into 2021 Gov Race - News Probe, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info