We Will Shutdown Anambra If You Don’t Pay New Minimum Wage – NLC To Obiano
Naija Loaded  - The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Anambra State chapter has charged Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano to implement the agreed template on new minimum wage within 14 days or have the...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 Accident Claims Veteran Journalist, 3 Others on Kaduna-Zaria Expressway - The Herald, 1 hour ago
2 Police arrest man for chaining, enslaving his two wives in Katsina - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 Plateau to establish community police — Gov. Lalong - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
4 Actress Shannen Doherty reveals she has stage 4 cancer - Ladun Liadi Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Buhari, Senate President, Speaker meet over insecurity - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
6 APC Chieftain Challenges Obaseki to Account for N251bn Received in 3 Years - The Herald, 2 hours ago
7 Details of what Buhari, Senate President, Speaker discussed about Nigeria’s security - Oak TV, 2 hours ago
8 Nigerians have natural tendency to commit crime, says Customs CG, Col Hameed Ali - News Wire NGR, 2 hours ago
9 Saudi Arabia ambassador to Nigeria is dead - Slayminded, 2 hours ago
10 Lesotho Police questions first lady about the murder of Prime Minister’s former wife - Pulse Nigeria, 2 hours ago
