Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


We Won’t Abandon Govt In Fight Against COVID-19 – JOHESU
The Next Edition  - Despite unfulfilled promises by federal and state governments on its members’ welfare, the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (AHPA) have assured that they will not abandon the country to its fate and allow ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: : UK Starts Building Temporary Mortuary, The Size Of Two Football Fields (Photos) - Daily Family, 7 hours ago
2 Prince Charles Speaks For The First Time About Suffering Coronavirus - Online Nigeria, 7 hours ago
3 Two Nigerian Men Hailed As Heroes After They Volunteer To Fix Faulty Ventilators For Free As Their Contribution To Curb Coronavirus - Online Nigeria, 7 hours ago
4 Access Bank makes transaction easier during lockdowm - PM News, 7 hours ago
5 Infinix creates online platform that allows users to check in with doctors, health advisors amidst Coronavirus pandemic - Pulse Nigeria, 7 hours ago
6 Video: Nigerian Immigration Boss, Babandede, Praises God for Contracting Coronavirus - Newsmakers, 7 hours ago
7 UK Begins Construction Of Temporary Mortuary For COVID-19 Death Victims - The Breaking Times, 7 hours ago
8 Coronavirus: Edo govt warn traders against hiking the price of food items - Eco City Reporters, 7 hours ago
9 #BattleOfHit: ‘Teni Should Work With Me If She Wants To Grow Bigger’ – Masterkraft - Gbextra Online Portal, 7 hours ago
10 Lockdown: Jack Black’s Tiktok Video Breaks the Internet - The Street Journal, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info