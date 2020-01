News at a Glance



We Won’t Protest Ihedioha’s Sack By Supreme Court – Bayelsa PDP News Break - Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party says it is upset by the Supreme Court ruling on Imo State, which sacked former governor Emeka Ihedioha. The state PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Osom Makbere, said this in an interview with The PUNCH ...



News Credibility Score: 41%