

News at a Glance



We are daily inundated, suffocated with cases at Supreme Court, CJN cries out Vanguard News - Says we no longer have time for ourselves, families As number of Justices of Supreme Court drops to 13 By Ikechukwu Nnochiri The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Monday, said he was worried over the increasing number of appeals ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



