We are ready for Ondo guber election —PDP spokesperson
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online We are ready for Ondo guber election —PDP spokesperson Mr Zadock Akintoye is the Publicity Director of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State. He speaks with HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on the party’s level of preparedness for the state ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus In The United States - Tori News, 44 mins ago
2 Awesome Photos From The Wedding Of Ex-Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel's Son - Tori News, 44 mins ago
3 Man Bitten By Snake Dies After Being Taken To Herbalist In Umuahia (Photos) - Tori News, 48 mins ago
4 Student delivers baby, threw her from a storey building but the baby survived - Paradise News, 2 hours ago
5 Kaduna court restrains government from demolishing two communities - Today, 2 hours ago
6 Dbanj celebrates his wife Didi Lineo on International Women's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 IWD2020: Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women According to Forbes - The Breaking Times, 3 hours ago
8 Spectators barred from Bahrain F1 Grand Prix due to coronavirus - Today, 3 hours ago
9 HEDA asks Nigerian government to prosecute sacked FIIRO chief - Today, 3 hours ago
10 Border Closure: Task Force counts gains in security, economy sectors - NNN, 3 hours ago
