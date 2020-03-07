

News at a Glance



We are ready for Ondo guber election —PDP spokesperson Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online We are ready for Ondo guber election —PDP spokesperson Mr Zadock Akintoye is the Publicity Director of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State. He speaks with HAKEEM GBADAMOSI on the party’s level of preparedness for the state ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



