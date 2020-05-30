Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We are yet to receive ventilators Trump promised – Lai Mohammed reveals
Daily Times  - The Federal Government has said it was yet to receive the ventilators promised by U.S President, Donald Trump. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed assured Nigerians that

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online COVID-19: We’re yet to receive promised ventilators from US ― Minister The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Federal Government is yet to receive the promised ventilators from the United ...
