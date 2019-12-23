Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


We break into homes, boutiques at midnight to steal – suspects
News photo Vanguard News  - By Esther Onyegbula Two interstate robbers who are currently being investigated by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad Lagos State Police Command have revealed how they break into homes and boutiques in Lagos and Ogun State and dispossessing ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Enugu State Inaugurates Agency to Regulate Outdoor Advertising - This Day, 4 hours ago
2 Boeing Starliner spacecraft lands in New Mexico after aborted mission - Phoenix News Online, 4 hours ago
3 Seek education on investment principles, BMO tells PDP - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
4 We break into homes, boutiques at midnight to steal – suspects - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 ‘This nonsense from Wike must stop’, Gov Dickson raises hell - Ripples Nigeria, 5 hours ago
6 Kogi govt admits worsening insecurity - Ripples, 5 hours ago
7 5 out of 21 Ibadan kings crowned by Ajimobi surrender crowns - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
8 French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dead at 86 - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Navy arrests 24 suspects, seizes 1,831 bags of smuggled rice - News Diary Online, 6 hours ago
10 Alphabet grants Pichai largest ever stock award, again - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info