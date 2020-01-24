

News at a Glance



We didn’t direct decommissioning of metres by DisCos – NERC NNN - The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has not directed the decommissioning of metres by the Electricity Distribution Companies of Nigeria (DisCos). NERC’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Usman Abba-Arabi, made this known in ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



