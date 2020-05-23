Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 Oops! The news is either too old or has been removed. Please search.




 Similar News

Vanguard News:
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, has offered to end all hostilities with Benue farmers and live in peace as brothers.
Naija Loaded:
Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) may withdraw its services on May 25, due to logistics problems and other issues, an authoritative source disclosed...
Ripples:
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) Saturday offered to end all hostilities with farmers in Benue and Nasarawa States. Miyetti Allah also proposed the establishment of a joint multi-ethnic team to monitor and patrol the borders areas ...
TVC News:
The Benue COVID-19 index case, Susan Idoko-Okpe, has threatened to …
The Herald:
Gov. Samuel Ortom has rescinded the order allowing Churches and Mosques in Benue to reopen for religious activities.
PM News:
Former Nigeria's Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday said the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic is a test from Allah.
The Breaking Times:
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has reversed his earlier decision to reopen religious centers in the state, citing the importance of human life over social gatherings as one of his reasons.
247 U Reports:
— As Mrs Apedzan Tests Negative to COVID-19 By Godwin Akor, Makurdi Benue State Government has reversed its decision to reopen worship centres, markets and public places.
Gistvile:
Gov. Samuel Ortom has rescinded the order allowing Churches and Mosques in Benue to…
Osmek News:
Benue State Government has reversed its decision to reopen worship centres, markets and public places.
Online Nigeria:
Advertisement — As Mrs Apedzan Tests Negative to COVID-19 By Godwin Akor, Makurdi Benue State Government has reversed its decision to reopen worship centres, markets and public places.
Dez Mayorz:
“We Will Shock The Yoruba’s If They Support Igbos” – Miyetti Allah Warns Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has uttered a warning to the Southwestern part of Nigerian citizens known as the Yoruba’s not to support the Igbo’s ...
Nigeria Breaking News:
— As Mrs Apedzan (Benue 3rd case Tests Negative to COVID-19) Benue State Government has reversed its decision to reopen worship centres, markets and public Read more
Naija Page:
Billy Graham Devotional May 23 2020 – An Answer to Problems


   More Picks
1 Federal judge in Michael Flynn case hires high-powered attorney to defend his decisions - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
2 ‘It’s only honourable we support Oke’s emergence’ - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
3 CSCS shareholders approve N4.3bn total dividend for 2019 – Gist Vile - Gistvile, 4 hours ago
4 ‘Oke’s emergence fraudulent’ - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
5 Kaduna Health Workers Defy El-rufai, Begin Strike - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
6 Ihedioha’s attempt to stop probe unfortunate – Njemanze - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
7 Ondo: N4.3bn secret cash exposes Akeredolu, lawmakers’ cold war - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
8 Adeniyi Johnson: I didn’t cheat on Toyin Abraham with my wife - Newzandar News, 5 hours ago
9 YOMI FABIYI: Why I used my late mother’s toothbrush - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
10 Sahara Reporters lied: I don’t have 64 accounts linked to BVN – Lagos Speaker - PM News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info