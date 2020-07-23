News at a Glance

‘We don’t have a president, we have a travel vlogger’ —Aisha Yesufu Ripples - Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip on Thursday to forestall political tensions in Mali, convener of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign, Aisha Yesufu has called out President Muhammadu Buhari, calling him a travel vlogger.



News Credibility Score: 61%



