Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


We flouted GRAs land use rules to allow late governor’s burial – Governor Makinde to Florence Ajimobi
News photo iExclusive News  - Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed that his administration went against the land use rule in Oyo state to give approval for the burial of former Governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi at his Oluyole Estate residence.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

We Broke The Law To Allow Ajimobi Burial In GRA – Makinde Naija Loaded:
Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, says the state government didn’t adhere to the established land use rule in Oyo state when it gave approval for the burial of former governor...
Saying I Tried To Jeopardize Ajimobi’s Burial Is Wicked – Seyi Makinde The Info Stride:
Governor Seyi Makinde has come out to say that his government had nothing to do with the delay in the burial of his predecessor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. The allegation was recently refuted by Oyo State Government Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa.
We Broke The Rules Guiding Land Use In GRAs To Allow Ajimobi’s Burial – Gov Seyi Makinde Naija Olofofo:
Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed that his administration went against the land use rule in Oyo state to give approval for the burial of former Governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi at his Oluyole Estate residence.
Revealed: Why Ajimobi’s Wife Ignored Governor Makinde – Sources The Next Edition:
Details have emerged as to the real reasons behind the unfriendly disposition of the family of the late governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, to the incumbent Governor Seyi Makinde. Ajimobi, 70, was buried in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence, Oyo ...
We defied rules guiding land use in GRAs to allow Ajimobi’s burial, Oyo State Governor, Makinde reveals Within Nigeria:
Barely 12 hours after video of Florence Ajimobi, the wife of late ex-governor of Oyo state blasting Oyo state government went viral, the Executive Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has disclosed that his administration went against the land use rule ...
Seyi Makinde Reacts After Being Accused Of Abandoning Late Ajimobi’s Family Ono Bello:
The incumbent Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde,has reacted to rumours that he tried to obstruct the burial of former governor Abiola Ajimobi after being accused by his, Florence Ajimobi that he abandoned her family during her late husband’s illness and ...
We broke the law to allow Ajimobi’s burial – Gov. Makinde Ladun Liadi Blog:
Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo, said his administration went against the law to ensure the burial of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of the state, went ahead in Oluyole Estate, a Government Reserve Area.Ajimobi died last Thursday of multiple organ ...
Seyi Makinde Played Politics With My Husband’s Death — Florence Ajimobi Naija Choice:
Florence Ajimobi: Seyi Makinde Played Politics With My Husband’s Death The Wife of the former governor of Oyo state, Florence Ajimobi on Sunday attacked the governor of the state, Engr....
Seyi Makinde Played Politics With My Husband’s Death – Florence Ajimobi Newzandar News:
The Wife of the former governor of Oyo State, Florence Ajimobi on Sunday attacked the governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde and his deputy, [...]
We Went Against The Rules Guiding Land Use In GRAs To Allow Ajimobi Tori News:
The Oyo state Gov, Seyi Makinde has debunked rumours claiming he was responsible for the delay of the burial of his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi.


   More Picks
1 ‘Tow the path of honour, resign honourably from office’ – PDP tells Akeredolu’s Deputy, Ajayi - Ogene African, 3 hours ago
2 13 Year Old Girl Impregnated By 10 Year Old Boy Rushed To Hospital Due To Birth Complications - Olajide TV, 3 hours ago
3 Hushpuppi A Baby Fraudster, The Daddies Of Fraud Are Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers And Ministers -Sowore - Gidi Feed, 3 hours ago
4 Bola Tinubu’s Revelation - Ofofo, 3 hours ago
5 DOPE or TRASH? Soccer Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His New Hairstyle (See Photo) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
6 Panic As Convoy Of Nigeria’s Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina - GQ Buzz, 5 hours ago
7 Davido Buys Imade Adeleke A Gift As She Graduates From Kindergarten To Nursery Class (photos) - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
8 Toyin Abraham Bags Ambassadorial Deal With Real Estate Company (Photos) - Naija Diary, 7 hours ago
9 Davido has not called me back, Jude Okoye lied about so many things, Cynthia Morgan - Within Nigeria, 8 hours ago
10 India Bans Nearly 60 Chinese Apps, Including Popular Apps Such as TikTok and WeChat - Innovation Village, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info