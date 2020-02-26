

News at a Glance



“We have decided to recruit Nigerian youths to end insurgency in Northeast” – Tukur Buratai Wotzup NG - The Chief of Army Staff of Nigeria, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on Wednesday said the army will soon embark in recruitment of Nigerian youths into the force to enable it fight insurgency in the north east of the country.



News Credibility Score: 21%



