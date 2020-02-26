Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“We have decided to recruit Nigerian youths to end insurgency in Northeast” – Tukur Buratai
Wotzup NG  - The Chief of Army Staff of Nigeria, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on Wednesday said the army will soon embark in recruitment of Nigerian youths into the force to enable it fight insurgency in the north east of the country.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Dangote Cement’s profit shrinks by N190bn, firm proposes N16 dividend - Ripples Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Tax Evasion: Tribunal orders Ecobank to pay N1.6 billion to FIRS – Official - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
3 Tuface Idibia Sends Pero Adeniyi Gratitude Their Daughter Goes Off To High School - GQ Buzz, 3 hours ago
4 Police Parades 19-year Old Man For Allegedly Defiling 5 Year Old Girl In Maiduguri - Aledeh, 3 hours ago
5 APC Suspends Governor Obaseki’s Aide - Naija News, 3 hours ago
6 Nigerian military has made enormous gains over ISWAP — Experts - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
7 Roots of security sabotage - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
8 Despite criticism, more than 15.8 million people tuned into chaotic Democratic debate on CBS – CNN - Fuze, 4 hours ago
9 Trump Sues New York Times For Publishing False, Defamatory Statements - Aledeh, 4 hours ago
10 Judgment review: PDP making mockery of democracy – APC - Champion Newspapers, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info