Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


“We have not been paid tuition for one year” – NDDC scholarship beneficiary makes shocking revelation
News photo Laila Blog  - Nigeria News | Laila's Blog “We have not been paid tuition for one year” – NDDC scholarship beneficiary makes shocking revelation A beneficiary of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) international scholarship has made shocking revelation ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

“We Have Not Been Paid Tuition For One Year” – NDDC Scholarship Beneficiary Makes Shocking Revelation Naija Loaded:
A beneficiary of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) international scholarship has made shocking revelation about corruption in the commision.
“We have not been paid tuition for one year” – NDDC scholarship beneficiary makes shocking revelation Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog “We have not been paid tuition for one year” – NDDC scholarship beneficiary makes shocking revelation A beneficiary of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) international scholarship has made shocking revelation ...
VIDEO: “We have not been paid tuition for one year”, NDDC scholarship beneficiary makes shocking revelation Within Nigeria:
One Mr. Olukayode Olugbemi, a beneficiary of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) international scholarship has made shocking revelation about corruption in the commission.


   More Picks
1 South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa Reacts To Death Of Mandela’s Daughter, Zindzi - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
2 Nigerian man begin search for a rich companion for his mom who is in her 60s (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 “Solid Fighter” – Anthony Joshua Hails His Compatriot Kamaru Usman - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
4 Man's body found in a bush with his legs and hands tied (graphic photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria's First Grammar School Clocks 112, See Some Interesting Historical Facts About The School - Tori News, 2 hours ago
6 Four dead as fighting resumes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 New photos and video of Razaq and Shade Okoya's family as they celebrate their daughter who was made Head Girl of her school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Conoil, Smart Products, Arbico, Sovereign Trust top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist - Ripples, 3 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Pastor Chris Okotie attacks Bill Gates - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 King Ladi Shares Loved-Up Video With His Girlfriend, Tacha - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info