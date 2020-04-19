

We have spent over N1bn in the fight against COVID19- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki Linda Ikeji Blog - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state says his administration has spent over N1billion to curtail the spread of COVID19 in the state. The state currently has 15 confirmed cases of COVID19. Speaking at a press briefing in Benin city, the state capital, ...



